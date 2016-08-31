Tensions mount as record numbers crowd French migrant camp

Tempers are rising among migrants squeezed in record numbers into a shrinking slum camp in France's port city of Calais, where they spend hours in line waiting for food and showers.



Two migrants have died in fights within a month, and the future of the sprawling makeshift camp looks increasingly precarious.



The prefecture, or state authority for the region, said after a one-day count this month that it found 6,901 people living in the camp.



Of the 11 migrants who have died in Calais this year, seven were hit by a car or truck, according to the prefecture.



In the camp, supplies are growing scarce, according to two aid organizations, and migrants say they can spend up to three hours in line to get a shower of six minutes.



Tesfay is among a record number of children alone in the camp.



Migrant numbers spiked when a Red Cross shelter in nearby Sangatte took in 68,000 refugees over three years.



In January, the French installed containers in the camp to house 1,500 people, and provided 400 places for women and children.

