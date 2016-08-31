Brazil Senate braces for Rousseff impeachment vote

Brazil's Senate was to vote Wednesday on stripping Dilma Rousseff of the presidency in a traumatic impeachment trial set to end 13 years of leftist rule over Latin America's biggest country.



Senators loyal to Brazil's first female president debated into the night Tuesday in a final attempt to halt the apparently unstoppable momentum toward her dismissal.



Two thirds of the Senate -- 54 of 81 senators -- must vote in favor of impeachment to convict her.



A lead lawyer for the case against Rousseff, Senator Janaina Paschoal, wept as she asked forgiveness for causing the president "suffering," but insisted it was the right thing to do.



Rousseff's counsel, veteran lawyer Jose Eduardo Cardozo, retorted that the charges were trumped up to punish the president's support for a huge corruption investigation that has snared many of Brazil's elite.

...