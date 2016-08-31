Maiden US-Cuba commercial flight set for takeoff

JetBlue Flight 386 is set to take off from Fort Lauderdale in southeastern Florida at 9:45 am (1345 GMT) with 150 passengers on board. After an hour-long flight, it will land in central Cuba's Santa Clara, 175 miles (280 kilometers) east of Havana.



Air travel between the United States and Cuba has been restricted to charter flights since 1979 .



Wednesday's scheduled journey will kick off a new flight schedule that includes 110 daily trips, with 90 already authorized by both governments to nine Cuban airports, many of them in or near tourism hotspots.



Of the 3.5 million tourists in Cuba in 2015, only 161,000 were Americans.

...