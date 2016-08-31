Singapore urges tests for pregnant women with Zika signs

Singapore urged all pregnant women showing symptoms of fever or rashes to have themselves tested for the Zika virus Wednesday after the number of cases in the city-state soared to 82 .



Zika, which has been detected in 58 countries including hardest-hit Brazil, causes only mild symptoms for most people, such as fever and a rash.



Since Singapore reported its first locally transmitted Zika infection Saturday, confirmed cases have climbed quickly as authorities ramped up testing, with 82 infections detected by late Tuesday.



Singapore's first reported case of Zika in May involved a man who had visited Sao Paulo in Brazil earlier in the year.

