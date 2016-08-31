Spain's Socialists to vote against government, raising risk of new election

Spain's Socialists will vote against the government of acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in a confidence vote Wednesday, party leader Pedro Sanchez told parliament, potentially triggering the countdown to a third national election in a year.



Wednesday, Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the opposition Socialists, which trailed Rajoy's center-right People's Party (PP) in both elections, has steadfastly refused to back Rajoy who needs his party's support to form a coalition.



Such a loss for Rajoy's PP in the second vote would trigger a two-month window to form a government at the end of which another election would be called, possibly on Christmas Day.

