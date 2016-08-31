Hurricane Madeline weakening as it heads toward Hawaii

Hurricane Madeline showed power as it churned toward Hawaii Tuesday, peaking at a dangerous Category Four strength before slackening, U.S. weather officials said.



At 0900 GMT Wednesday, Madeline was a Category One storm with maximum sustained winds around 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour with higher gusts.



Hurricane-force winds extended 25 miles from the center of the storm, while tropical storm-force winds extended out 125 miles.



Madeline is expected to dump five to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) of rain on Hawaii, with some areas receiving up to 15 inches.

...