A year after height of migrant crisis, Merkel's party dips in poll

Support for Angela Merkel's conservatives has slipped as more voters turn to the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), a poll showed Wednesday, a year after the chancellor prompted criticism by saying Germany would cope with the migrant crisis.



A Forsa poll showed support for her conservatives, still the biggest group, had fallen to 33 percent, down two points from last week and eight points from a year ago.



The Forsa poll showed support for all other parties was unchanged with the Social Democrats (SPD), who share power with Merkel's conservatives on 22 percent.

