Philippines' Duterte to workers returning from Saudi: Don't do drugs

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, heavily criticized for a brutal anti-narcotics drive in which hundreds have been killed, Wednesday welcomed home more than 100 Filipinos abandoned in desert camps in Saudi Arabia with a warning -- don't do drugs.



The number of drug-related killings in the Philippines has reached 2,000 since Duterte became president two months ago on a pledge to wipe out the drug trade.



The Philippines' economy grew at 7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, its highest level in three years.

