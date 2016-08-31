May gathers ministers for Brexit talks

Finance minister Philip Hammond reportedly wants Britain to negotiate a deal that would allow Britain to stay in the EU single market, while other ministers who campaigned for Brexit favor leaving.



Britain voted to leave the EU in a June referendum, prompting the resignation of May's predecessor David Cameron, who led the campaign to remain in the 28-nation bloc.



The new premier has appointed a trio of anti-EU ministers to the most important Brexit departments, including Boris Johnson as foreign minister.



However, she will not trigger Article 50 -- the formal process for leaving the EU -- before the start of next year, despite pressure from other European nations to move faster.



Speaking Tuesday, May's spokesman confirmed there would be no second referendum or snap general election, despite the hopes of some "Remain" campaigners that the process of leaving the EU could be stalled.

...