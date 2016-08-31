UN anti-torture body resumes Ukraine visit

A U.N. torture prevention group said Wednesday it would resume a visit to Ukraine that it had halted in protest over access issues following "positive talks" with the Ukrainian government.



Last May, the United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) announced that it had suspended its mission to Ukraine after being denied access to a number of places where it suspected people were being detained and mistreated.



The visit will aim to evaluate how Ukraine has implemented recommendations the SPT made after a first visit five years ago.

...