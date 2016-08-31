Maldives issues arrest warrant for ex-president Nasheed

The Maldives announced Wednesday it is seeking former president Mohamed Nasheed's arrest for failing to return to the troubled archipelago to complete a prison sentence after receiving medical treatment in Britain.



Opposition sources said Nasheed has been meeting Maldives opposition groups in Sri Lanka in recent days to hatch a plan to topple the archipelago's president Abdulla Yameen.



Nasheed was among members of several exiled opposition groups meeting in Colombo, two people in Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party have told AFP.



Nasheed, a climate change activist who was also imprisoned during the three-decade rule of former strongman Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, was elected president in 2008 .

...