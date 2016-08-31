EU, France pressure Gabon over presidential results

The European Union and France urged electoral authorities in Gabon to be transparent and fair Wednesday as the Central African state prepares to publish results from last weekend's contested presidential poll.



Since late Tuesday, the commission has fiercely debated a disputed vote result in one of the country's nine provinces -- the Haut-Ogooue, the heartland of Bongo's Teke ethnic group.



A report claimed Bongo had won 95.5 percent of votes in the province, with turnout at 99.9 percent.

...