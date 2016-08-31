Teenager killed in fresh Indian Kashmir clashes

A teenager was shot dead in Indian-administered Kashmir Wednesday as thousands of protesters engaged in fresh clashes with security forces after weeks of deadly violence, police and witnesses said.



Kashmir has been reeling from almost daily protests against Indian rule since the death of a popular rebel leader on July 8 in a gunbattle with soldiers.



Some 70 civilians have been killed and thousands injured in the worst violence to hit the Muslim-majority territory since 2010 . Two police officers have also died during the seven weeks of unrest.

