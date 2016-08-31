U.S. to urge G20 to boost economies, pay attention to angry citizens

In this April 8, 2013, file photo, copies of President Barack Obama's budget plan for fiscal year 2014 are prepared for delivery at the U.S. Government Printing Office in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Six US senators urge Obama to prioritize cyber crime at G20 summit
Obama to become first US president to visit Laos
Obama warns Democrats to 'stay worried' about Trump
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Six US senators urge Obama to prioritize cyber crime at G20 summit
Obama to become first US president to visit Laos
Obama warns Democrats to 'stay worried' about Trump
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE