Switzerland to implement faster asylum processing laws

Switzerland's executive branch on Wednesday announced plans to step up processing of asylum requests, building on a referendum result amid a growing backlog of African migrants trying to enter from Italy -- many hoping to pass through to reach Germany.



In recent weeks, many would-be migrants into Switzerland were sent back to Italy for trying to enter without proper papers or not making formal asylum requests.



Maurer's ministry said in a statement last week that arrests through Switzerland's "green border" -- small roads that are not monitored tightly by border guards -- have been rising, even as asylum applications in Switzerland have declined.

...