Brazil's Senate opens voting session expected to oust Rousseff

Brazil's Senate opened the final session in an impeachment trial expected to dismiss President Dilma Rousseff from office on Wednesday and draw the curtain on 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule in Latin America's largest nation.



If Rousseff is convicted, a tricky transition awaits her conservative former vice president, Michel Temer, who has served as interim president since the Senate trial began in May and will finish out her term to the end of 2018 .



Temer's chief of staff, Eliseu Padilha, said in a Twitter message that the government expects 60 to 61 votes against Rousseff, a comfortable majority that would confirm Temer in office.



Still, expectations that the political stalemate could end soon with Rousseff's impeachment helped bolster investment, which expanded in the second quarter for the first time in three years.

...