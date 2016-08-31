First US-Cuba scheduled passenger flight in decades arrives

A JetBlue Airways Corp passenger jet landed in the central Cuban city of Santa Clara on Wednesday, becoming the first scheduled commercial passenger flight from the United States to the island in more than a half century.



Until Wednesday, passenger air links between Cuba and the United States were by chartered flights.



Despite the travel limitations, U.S. airlines have rushed to start flights between the United States and Cuban cities -- adding a lot of capacity and setting themselves up to lose money on the trips in the short run, said industry consultant Robert Mann.



Mann said the companies probably offered to fly to Cuban cities that are unfamiliar to many American travelers, so that U.S. officials would look favorably on their applications to fly to Havana.



A memorandum of understanding between Cuba and the United States will limit Havana flights to 20 round trips per day.

