Police cuff lawmaker as he tries to defuse Milwaukee tension

Milwaukee police said in a statement that residents had complained that about 30 to 40 people gathered around 8 p.m. near the area where Sylville Smith, 23, was fatally shot by an officer Aug. 13 .



Police asked the crowd to disperse but some refused to leave, according to Sgt. Timothy Gauerke.



Brostoff, a Milwaukee Democrat, said most of the crowd had left and he was talking with the people who remained when police officers approached.



Brostoff said he was "totally compliant," did nothing wrong and was only in the neighborhood to help.



Police have not responded to an email and phone call seeking comment.



Police have said body-camera video shows Smith was holding a handgun and had turned toward the officer.

