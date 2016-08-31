Indian forces fire at Kashmir protesters, killing young man

Protests against Indian rule erupted at many places in Kashmir on Wednesday after authorities lifted a curfew throughout the disputed Himalayan region for the first time in 54 days. A young man was killed and at least 150 others were injured in clashes between rock-throwing protesters and government forces.



Since then, tens of thousands of people have defied security restrictions, staged protests and clashed with government forces on a daily basis to seek an end of Indian rule.



More than 68,000 people have been killed since rebel groups began fighting Indian forces in 1989 and in the subsequent Indian military crackdown.

...