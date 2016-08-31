US accuses EU of grabbing tax revenues with Apple decision

The United States accused the European Union of grabbing revenue intended for U.S. coffers when it ordered Apple Inc to pay up to $14.5 billion in back taxes, a decision that could come up at an international summit in China next week.



Lew said making Apple pay higher taxes in Ireland could let the company deduct those payments from what it owes to the United States, reducing U.S. tax revenues.



The European Commission rulings appeared to be highly focused on U.S. companies, Lew said.



European officials, however, have suggested that U.S. laws were encouraging companies to avoid taxes.

