Police searching for armed suspect at Georgia university

Columbus State University police say they're searching the Georgia campus after receiving a report of an armed suspect in a campus building.



Columbus State said in a statement shortly before noon Wednesday that campus police are searching for a man described as being 17 to 19 years old, and wearing dark clothes and a stocking cap.



In an alert sent to students, the university said residents are encouraged to stay in their rooms; and that others are encouraged to avoid the area as police search for the suspect.

