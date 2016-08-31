Britain to seek unique deal with EU, including immigration curbs

Prime Minister Theresa May and her top ministers on Wednesday agreed Britain would seek a unique relationship with the European Union, involving controls on immigration as well as a good trade deal.



For many in the EU, it is not before time. They have given May breathing space to devise a negotiating stance before triggering the exit procedure, but are keen for Britain to begin the talks and end uncertainty that has hurt investment.



May's aides say that after considering her ministers' views, she will be the ultimate arbiter of what proposals Britain takes to divorce negotiations with the EU.



She will expect the cabinet to overcome divisions on whether Britain should leave the EU's single market to ensure control over immigration, or find some kind of a compromise.



May has stacked her three ministries for Brexit, trade and foreign affairs with some of the most active campaigners for Britain to leave the EU.

