Humberto Pecupaque, from the Nasa Wes'x indigenous community of Gaitania, who in July 1996 staged the signing of a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), after 30 years of confrontation, speaks near his home in Gaitania, Tolima department, Colombia, on August 25, 2016. The Nasa indigenous people of Gaitania, in central Colombia, built trenches and raised a generation of orphans because of the confrontation with the FARC, until 20 years ago they decided to negoti