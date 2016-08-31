Paris attacker Abdeslam refuses questioning again: source

The sole surviving member of the extremist team that attacked Paris in November 2015 has again refused to be questioned by an anti-terror judge, a source close to the case said Wednesday.



After dropping off three suicide bombers at the Stade de France stadium just outside Paris, Abdeslam abandoned his car in the Montmartre neighborhood then headed for the rundown southern suburb of Chatillon.



Prosecutors believe Abdeslam was in charge of logistics for the Paris attacks, which were planned in Brussels.

...