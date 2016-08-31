Gabon's President Bongo re-elected, opposition rejects result

Gabon's President Ali Bongo has been re-elected, according to official results released on Wednesday, setting the stage for a potentially violent post-election showdown with his rival Jean Ping, who had already claimed victory.



Bongo won 49.80 percent of votes, compared to 48.23 percent for Ping, with a turnout of 59.46 percent, according to results announced region by region by Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya.



Opposition figures however began denouncing the result even before Bongo was officially declared the victor.



Ping's party said its tally showed their candidate won 59 percent of the vote versus 38 percent for Bongo, with only one province left to count -- a claim the government condemned as an effort to destabilise the country.



Ali Bongo was first elected in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who ran Gabon for 42 years.

...