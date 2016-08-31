Clinton touts 'American exceptionalism' in appeal to Republicans

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, speaking to a U.S. veterans group on Wednesday, made an open appeal to Republican and independent voters concerned about rival Donald Trump's national security credentials and his fitness for office.



Clinton, a former secretary of state and former U.S. senator, at times sounded like the Republican candidates Trump defeated to win his party's presidential nomination.



The speech came on the same day that Trump was slated to meet with Mexico's president, Enrique Pena Nieto, in Mexico City in an attempt to bolster his own foreign-policy profile before delivering a speech on immigration policy Wednesday evening in Arizona.



In her speech, Clinton cited the endorsements of dozens of members of the Republican foreign-policy establishment.

