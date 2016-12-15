Throwback trend: Polaroid instant photos make a comeback

At a photography studio in Cleveland, instructor Nicole Follen is trying to convince her students to step back in time and technology – to the age of the humble Polaroid.



The Japanese company says it sold 5 million instant cameras worldwide in fiscal 2015 and expects to sell 6.5 million in fiscal 2016 .



The company founded by Florian Kaps, an Austrian biologist-turned-entrepreneur, now makes Polaroid-style instant film, an instant camera with a modern touch (it has Bluetooth and a mobile app), and an instant film printing device, which is what Follen uses in her studio, the Cleveland Print Room.



Even Polaroid itself is optimistic about instant photography in the analog form, even though the company discontinued instant film production in 2008 .



Tom Lewis, who teaches photography at the Kansas City Art Institute, said he is seeing the appeal of instant photography firsthand among a younger generation who is used to digital photos that are somewhat disposable.

