Greek law limiting mass layoffs overturned by EU court

A Greek law forcing employers to seek government approval for mass layoffs is too vague and violates European Union laws, the EU's top court ruled on Wednesday, potentially complicating Athens' stance in talks with international lenders.



The court ruled that the Greek law goes against EU rules on companies' freedom to set up businesses in EU states.



The ruling risks complicating the Greek position in talks with its international creditors under an 86 billion euros ($89.3 billion) bailout programme, the third received by the country since 2010 .

...