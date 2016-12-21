Philippines' Duterte offers Christmas pass to rebels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday urged communist rebels waging a decades-old rebellion to spend time with their families over the Christmas holidays, pledging to guarantee their safety.



The government has earlier announced Duterte was likely to grant amnesty to hundreds of detained New People's Army rebels.



Duterte said Wednesday his Christmas offer did not extend to Islamic militants in the south who have pledged allegiance to ISIS or been abducting tourists, businessmen and seamen for ransom.

