At least 26 killed in Congo protests, rights group says

Security forces in Congo have killed at least 26 demonstrators and arrested scores more amid protests against President Joseph Kabila's hold on power, a rights group says.



The leader of Congo's largest opposition party, Etienne Tshisekedi, has urged peaceful resistance to what he called Kabila's "coup d'etat". In a statement posted on YouTube, he called the president's actions "treason" and appealed to the Congolese people and the international community to no longer recognize Kabila's authority.



Both are key demands of the opposition parties, along with the dropping of criminal charges against opposition leader Moise Katumbi, who fled the country as authorities announced plans to try him.



Kabila's government has tried to ease tensions by including some opposition figures. Shortly before Kabila's mandate expired, the new opposition Prime Minister Sami Badibanga announced his new transition government.

...