Philippines publisher killed after article on island drugs lab

A Philippine provincial newspaper publisher has been shot dead after writing a column alleging official negligence over a recently discovered methamphetamine laboratory, in the first killing of a journalist during the country's war on drugs.



Duterte signed an administrative order in October to create a task force of ministers, police, defence and justice officials to protect media, investigate attacks on media workers and create an oversight body to scrutinise probes.



The NUJP said the presidential panel should be put to work to find Que's killers. It criticised the government for its approach towards media and for what it said was a tendency to accuse journalists of distorting the president's words.

