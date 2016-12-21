U.S. university launches tool to show how fake news spreads

Researchers at Indiana University have developed a new tool that shows how fake news and unverified stories spread through social media.



Hoaxy does not determine whether a story is real but it shows how it is spread online and shows related fact-checking.



News and tech companies including Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc are also trying to tackle fake news and have formed a coalition to improve the quality of information on social media.



Menczer said he started looking into the phenomenon of false news in a research experiment several years ago. He created a website with celebrity stories clearly marked as fake and promoted them on social bookmarking websites that were popular at the time.

