The oilman who brought Trump, Bush world together

Throughout the presidential campaign, the Bush family and many of its Republican allies turned their backs on Donald Trump.



Jeb Bush, Tillerson's preferred candidate in the 2016 race, called the Exxon executive a "good man and accomplished leader".



Gates, who runs a consulting firm with Rice that represents Exxon, first put Tillerson on Trump's radar when the president-elect was dissatisfied with his more conventional options.



While Trump was never fully embraced by more traditional Republicans, his rejection by the Bush family and its national security apparatus was particularly glaring.



He showed no reverence for the Bush family during the campaign, blasting George W. Bush over the Iraq war and deriding his administration's focus on nation building abroad. He was particularly hard on former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran against Trump in the GOP primaries.



Trump transition officials say the Bush family has not coordinated its support for Tillerson with the president-elect, though Gates and Rice did directly offer their support to Trump's team.

