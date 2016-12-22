U.S. loses to Russia disinformation: advisers

The U.S. government spent more than a decade preparing responses to malicious hacking by a foreign power, but had no clear strategy when Russia launched a disinformation campaign over the internet during the U.S. election campaign, current and former White House cybersecurity advisers said.



U.S. officials felt limited in investigating Russian-supported propaganda efforts because of free speech guarantees in the Constitution.



The U.S. government formally accused Russia of a campaign of cyberattacks against U.S. political organizations in October, a month before the Nov. 8 election.



Watts, who said he has tracked tens of thousands of pro-Russia Twitter handles since 2014, believes many of the most effective stories stoke fear of war or other calamities or promote a narrative of corrupt Western politicians, media and other elites.



He and others said Sputnik shows the intensity of the Russian effort.



Some U.S. officials and political analysts have said Putin could believe businessman Trump would be friendlier to Russia than Clinton, especially when it came to economic sanctions.

