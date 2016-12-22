Germany hunts for ‘violent, armed’ Tunisian after attack

Germany Wednesday launched a Europe-wide manhunt for a "violent and armed" Tunisian man with ties to Islamic extremists who has used at least six different names and three different nationalities, saying he is a suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack.



A separate European arrest warrant from Germany which was obtained by the Associated Press states that at various times Amri has used at least six different names and three different nationalities.



The suspect apparently arrived in Germany in July 2015 and has lived in three German regions since February, mostly in Berlin, said Ralf Jaeger, the interior minister of western North Rhine-Westphalia state.



A Tunisian official said German investigators are trying to determine Amri's role in the Berlin market attack. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity before German officials spoke more about the investigation, said Tunisian authorities were requesting more information on the German probe.

