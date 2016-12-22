China launches carbon dioxide monitoring satellite

China Thursday launched a satellite to monitor carbon dioxide levels, state media said, making the Asian giant the third country to track the potent contributor to global warming from space.



The U.S. and China are together responsible for some 40 percent of the world's emissions, so their participation in the agreement is crucial for its success.



China is the third country after the U.S. and Japan to launch a CO2 monitoring satellite.



After growth of 5.3 percent per year from 2005-2014, China recorded a decline of 0.7 percent in 2015 and is set for a 0.5 percent drop in 2016 .

