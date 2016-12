Japan said Thursday it has paid millions of dollars in UNESCO annual funding dues after holding back the payment over a World War II-era history row.



Tokyo then failed to pay its dues on time earlier this year, but Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed that Tokyo made the contribution totaling 3.85 billion yen ($32.7 million) earlier this week.



China says 300,000 people died in a six-week spree of killing, rape and destruction after the Japanese military entered Nanjing.

...