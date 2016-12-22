Trump names critics of China, regulation for economic posts

President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday named billionaire Carl Icahn, a vocal critic of what he calls government overregulation, to serve as a special advisor to overhaul "strangling regulations".



Icahn is already reported to have helped Trump pick candidates to fill his cabinet, including a climate-change denier to head the Environmental Protection Agency.



Like many of Trump's picks for his future administration, both Navarro and Icahn are staunch loyalists of the divisive president-elect who have no experience in government.



Icahn is a New York City native like Trump.

...