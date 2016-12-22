Afghan police search house of parliament member after attack

Afghan police and security officials combed through the wreckage of a member of parliament's house in Kabul Thursday after an attack by Taliban gunmen in which at least seven people were killed.



Police special forces units sealed off the house following the attack Wednesday night but gunfire and explosions could be heard for several hours.



The Taliban said 20 people, including senior security officials from Helmand, had been killed in the attack but government officials put the death toll at seven.

...