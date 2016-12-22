California Supreme Court denies Manson follower's petition

The California Supreme Court denied a request Wednesday to hold a hearing in the parole case of Leslie Van Houten who, as a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, took part in one of the most notorious mass murders of the 20th century.



Manson, who is also serving a life sentence, directed Van Houten and his other mostly young, female followers -- known as the Manson Family -- to murder seven people in August 1969 in what prosecutors said was part of a plan to incite a race war between whites and blacks.



Van Houten was not involved in the Tate murders.

...