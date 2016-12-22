Philippines rights body to probe Duterte killing boast

The Philippines independent human rights watchdog said Thursday it will investigate President Rodrigo Duterte's admission he killed three criminals years ago, after the United Nation's rights chief called for a murder probe.



The commission had investigated then Davao mayor Duterte over allegations he ran death squads that killed more than a thousand petty criminals there.



Duterte has variously denied or confirmed the allegations.



Duterte insists police have not violated any law in killing drug suspects.



On Wednesday Abella said Duterte's admission about the killing of three people referred to "legitimate police action" but did not address the fact the then mayor was not a police officer.

