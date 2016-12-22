Indonesia beefs up security after foiled Christmas plot

Indonesian police Thursday announced plans to deploy some 155,000 personnel to secure the country during Christmas and New Year holidays, a day after police foiled plans for militant attacks.



The militants who were killed Wednesday had planned to stab an officer at a police station and launch a suicide bomb attack around the Christmas holidays, police said.



Wednesday's raids came less than two weeks after police arrested four Islamic militants including a female suicide bomber in Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta.

