Russia lays to rest murdered Turkey envoy with full honors

Russia staged a somber memorial ceremony Thursday for Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey gunned down in Ankara Monday by a man shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "Don't forget Aleppo".



Russia and Turkey have branded the assassination a failed attempt to derail a rapprochement between Moscow and Ankara which has seen them cooperate more closely over Syria, where they have backed different sides in the conflict.



Putin, who has said he knew Karlov personally, has posthumously given Karlov the Hero of Russia award, the country's highest military medal.

