Attack-hit Berlin Christmas market to reopen

The Berlin Christmas market that was struck by a deadly truck rampage three days ago will reopen Thursday, organizers said, as the grieving city sought a return to normal life and police hunted for the prime suspect in the attack.



The Berlin association of market vendors said the decision to reopen the market was not an easy one.



Twelve people were killed and 48 injured when a driver rammed a truck into the crowded market, crushing yuletide revelers and knocking over stalls and Christmas trees.

