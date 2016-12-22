Greece says wants speedy reform review, delays could harm outlook

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Thursday Athens wanted a speedy conclusion to a now-stalled review of bailout reforms, warning delays could hinder economic recovery after years of recession.



Greece is following reforms outlined in a bailout program worth up to 86 billion euros.



On Wednesday, Greece and euro zone negotiators discussed guarantees that Athens could offer to make sure the pensioner payout was a one-off measure not to be replicated, euro zone and Greek officials told Reuters.

