US-based cleric rejects links to Russian envoy's killing

A U.S.-based Muslim cleric on Thursday condemned the killing of Russia's envoy to Turkey and rejected accusations that his movement was behind the attack.



Foreign ministry officials and members of parliaments have gathered at the Russian foreign ministry's headquarters for a farewell ceremony.



Karlov's casket was then carried out of the foreign ministry's building and taken for a funeral service at Moscow's main Christ the Savior Cathedral.



Karlov will be laid to rest in Moscow later Thursday.

