Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media

Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that plowed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway.



It was the deadliest attack on German soil since 1980 .



Bild newspaper cited an anti-terrorism investigator as saying that it was clear in spring that the Tunisian suspect – 24-year-old Anis Amri – was looking for accomplices for an attack and was interested in weapons.



Police started looking for the Tunisian after finding an identity document under the driver's seat of the truck used in the attack.

