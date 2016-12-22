OSCE warns of 'massive upsurge in violence' in Ukraine

A top monitor for the conflict in Ukraine warned Thursday that a "massive upsurge in violence" has pushed fighting between Kiev's forces and pro-Russian rebels to levels not seen in months.



The statement by Alexander Hug of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) came a day after the body hailed progress toward a New Year's truce agreement that must still be approved by the insurgents.



Ukrainian forces have lost nearly 10 soldiers since Sunday in the conflict that has simmered in the European Union's backyard since 2014 .



A spokeswoman for Ukraine's representative to Wednesday's meeting said the three sides had agreed to call for a new holiday truce that would reflect one negotiated a year ago.

...