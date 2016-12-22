France's Le Pen struggling to raise funds for election campaign

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen does not have the funds she needs for her presidential election campaign next year, as banks continue to decline to lend to her National Front for political reasons, a senior party official said Monday.



National Front Secretary General Nicolas Bay told Europe 1 radio he had sought a loan of about 27 million euros ($28 million) for the presidential and legislative campaigns next year "from among banking establishments in France, Europe and around the world".



He said French banks were refusing to lend the party money.

...