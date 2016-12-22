Clinton wins popular vote by nearly 2.9 million

Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than President-elect Donald Trump, giving her the largest popular vote margin of any losing presidential candidate.



Clinton is the fifth presidential candidate in American history to win the popular vote and lose the Electoral College.



The vote total discrepancy between Democratic nominee Clinton and Trump has fueled arguments by some Democrats that the election process is undemocratic and an intense lobbying push to convince electors to cast their votes against Trump.



With all states voting, Trump finished with 304 votes and Clinton had 227 .

